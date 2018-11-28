Commscope (COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COMM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $748,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth $288,437,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,018,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,769 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in Commscope by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,538,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth $54,841,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,300 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

