Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $723,000 Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GG. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. HSBC raised Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Goldcorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 target price on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE GG opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.09. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

