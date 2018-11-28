Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,600 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Howard Weil upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

