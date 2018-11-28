Comparing Coffee (JVA) and SYSCO (SYY)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSCO has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of SYSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of SYSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and SYSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 1.13% 3.91% 2.52% SYSCO 2.52% 68.81% 9.15%

Dividends

SYSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coffee does not pay a dividend. SYSCO pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSCO has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coffee and SYSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 SYSCO 1 4 6 0 2.45

Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.59%. SYSCO has a consensus target price of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than SYSCO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coffee and SYSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $77.13 million 0.29 $460,000.00 N/A N/A SYSCO $58.73 billion 0.59 $1.43 billion $3.14 21.06

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Summary

SYSCO beats Coffee on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2017, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 332 distribution facilities in North America and Europe. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.