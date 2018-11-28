Comparing La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Nova Lifestyle (NVFY)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) and Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

89.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nova Lifestyle does not pay a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Nova Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy 5.43% 15.33% 10.54% Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77%

Volatility & Risk

La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for La-Z-Boy and Nova Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Nova Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy $1.58 billion 0.83 $80.86 million $1.81 15.55 Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.26 $3.76 million N/A N/A

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Nova Lifestyle on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods (wood) furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 535 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 542 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.