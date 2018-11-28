Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 42115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/computer-modelling-group-cmg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-6-51.html.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.