Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $62,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 65.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,764,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,599 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,839,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,348 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,881 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

BPY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

