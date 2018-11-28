Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.41 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,356 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.02% of Maxar Technologies worth $39,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $937.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

