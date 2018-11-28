ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 296.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $70,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

