Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.71. 519,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 376,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Goff bought 1,417,298 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,669,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Goff bought 85,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,553,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,522.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 113.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,919,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $746,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Shares Down 6.1%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/contango-oil-gas-mcf-shares-down-6-1.html.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.