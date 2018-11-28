Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $19,558,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

