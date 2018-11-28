Contrasting China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) and Brady (BRC)

China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Gengsheng Minerals does not pay a dividend. Brady pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brady has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A Brady 8.15% 15.01% 10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Brady’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.17 billion 1.89 $91.06 million $2.04 20.69

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -32.53, indicating that its stock price is 3,353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Gengsheng Minerals and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 1 2 0 0 1.67

Brady has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Summary

Brady beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

