Contrasting Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) and Fabrinet (FN)

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 6.54% 13.53% 9.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Tele-Communications and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Tele-Communications $960,000.00 N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.36 $84.16 million $2.98 17.04

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Tele-Communications and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $50.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Fabrinet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Electronic Tele-Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

