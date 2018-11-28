Contrasting Euronav (EURN) & TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $513.37 million 2.80 $1.38 million ($0.09) -100.22 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.18 million 0.54 $7.61 million $0.24 14.04

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronav and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 3 7 0 2.70 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 0 7 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $10.34, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus price target of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. Given TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is more favorable than Euronav.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -14.17% -6.82% -4.21% TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -6.87% -1.44% -0.65%

Dividends

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Euronav does not pay a dividend. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats Euronav on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

