Contrasting Keysight Technologies (KEYS) & Sypris Solutions (SYPR)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $3.88 billion 2.89 $165.00 million $3.00 19.91 Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.29 -$10.82 million N/A N/A

Keysight Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Keysight Technologies and Sypris Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $71.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Keysight Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 4.25% 22.80% 9.69% Sypris Solutions -5.32% -38.12% -10.19%

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats Sypris Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization, consulting, and optimization services. Keysight Technologies, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

