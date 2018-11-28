Contrasting Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) and Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $12.02 million 0.20 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Corporacion America Airports $1.58 billion 0.82 $63.49 million $0.47 17.21

Corporacion America Airports has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporacion America Airports 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporacion America Airports has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.89%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Corporacion America Airports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 3.21% 7.26% 5.84% Corporacion America Airports -0.99% -1.61% -0.39%

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Saker Aviation Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base. It also provides ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as other miscellaneous services. Its business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport; as a FBO and MRO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport; and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

