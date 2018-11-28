Contrasting Yamana Gold (AUY) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.09 -$194.40 million $0.08 26.00 Kirkland Lake Gold $747.49 million 5.40 $132.42 million $0.71 27.08

Kirkland Lake Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yamana Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yamana Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 8 0 2.54 Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold -23.32% 3.46% 1.74% Kirkland Lake Gold 25.02% 20.81% 16.06%

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

