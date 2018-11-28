CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Given $15.15 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.15 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,457. CooTek has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.