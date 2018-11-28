Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Trading Up 7.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 648,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 875,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

