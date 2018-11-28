Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.36. 765,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,437,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
Specifically, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $105,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 966,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,847.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 and have sold 24,000 shares valued at $332,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.80.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,878 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.
