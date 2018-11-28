CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 3,662 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,856,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,963,000 after buying an additional 147,373 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $65,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,335 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,952 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

