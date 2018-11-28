CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.20. CorMedix shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2888915 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Robert W. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,083 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,166 shares in the company, valued at $482,515.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,730 in the last quarter.

CRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 886,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

