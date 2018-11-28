Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,207,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,380,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,442,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,193. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,882,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5,292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,669 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

