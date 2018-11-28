Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Scott B. Rogers purchased 7,500 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLM stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.18%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

