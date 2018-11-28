Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stake Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $51,526,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 107,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 743,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $143,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

