Cortland Advisers LLC Has $157.82 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Cortland Advisers LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,248,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,025 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 7.7% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $157,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 70,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

