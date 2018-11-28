CorVel (CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.50

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 1836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $155,643.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,107,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,007,583.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,179 shares of company stock worth $9,433,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CorVel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

