COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get COSTAMARE Inc/SH alerts:

CMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 1,250,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 4.85%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $10,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 619,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 46,343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 328,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,278 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.