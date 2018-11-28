CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,483,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in CoStar Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $359.73 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $448.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

