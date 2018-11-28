Costco Wholesale (COST) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of -1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

