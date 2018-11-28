CottonCoin Price Down 50.1% Over Last 7 Days (COTN)

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. CottonCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CottonCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CottonCoin has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.02207519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00124259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00196286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.62 or 0.09113241 BTC.

CottonCoin Coin Profile

CottonCoin’s total supply is 6,053,496 coins. CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin. CottonCoin’s official website is cottonco.in.

Buying and Selling CottonCoin

CottonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CottonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

