Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.35

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $412.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Tweed acquired 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $280,652.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,264.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Tweed acquired 18,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $439,792.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,339.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 97.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.35” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/covenant-transportation-group-cvti-sets-new-52-week-low-at-22-35.html.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.