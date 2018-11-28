Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 16,464 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $77.33.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 16,464 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/coyle-financial-counsel-llc-sells-16464-shares-of-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.