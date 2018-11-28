Crane Co. (CR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 310,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,216.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $1,196,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,767 shares of company stock worth $2,159,088. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

