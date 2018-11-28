Credit Suisse AG Has $37.22 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/credit-suisse-ag-has-37-22-million-stake-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.