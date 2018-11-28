Credit Suisse AG Has $41.78 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 223.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 858,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,442,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 145.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 815,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,418,000 after purchasing an additional 484,092 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,151.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Moody’s by 126.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

