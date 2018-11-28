Credit Suisse AG Purchases 100,829 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $40,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,706 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.3% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

