Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 321,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,128. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/credit-suisse-am-inc-fund-inc-cik-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.