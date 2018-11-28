Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys 219,280 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,280 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up 2.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of PagSeguro Digital worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 357,765 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $69,375,000. Hunt Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,445.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 521,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 116.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 480,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 259,051 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of PAGS opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

