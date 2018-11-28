Critical Analysis: HyreCar (HYRE) and Hertz Global (HTZ)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar N/A N/A N/A Hertz Global 5.29% -2.50% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HyreCar and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hertz Global 3 2 1 0 1.67

HyreCar presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Hertz Global has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 17.30%. Given HyreCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $3.22 million 6.51 -$4.27 million N/A N/A Hertz Global $8.80 billion 0.19 $327.00 million ($1.59) -12.32

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies.

