Critical Comparison: US Foods (USFD) versus Alkaline Water (WTER)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

US Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Foods and Alkaline Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $24.15 billion 0.29 $444.29 million $0.91 35.57 Alkaline Water $19.81 million 5.42 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 2.33% 13.04% 4.19% Alkaline Water -22.16% -263.88% -76.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Foods and Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 5 8 0 2.62 Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods presently has a consensus price target of $37.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Alkaline Water.

Summary

US Foods beats Alkaline Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

