Critical Survey: Harleysville Financial (HARL) & Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $92.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 21.88% N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 26.53% 26.78% 2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.50 million 2.77 $7.11 million N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $267.86 million 4.03 $28.37 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, gift card, reorder check, and other services. Further, it provides investment services; and investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/IRA, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts, as well as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. As of December 20, 2017, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

