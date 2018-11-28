Critical Survey: Kelly Services (KELYB) and Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and Cross Country Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.16 $71.60 million N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $865.05 million 0.35 $37.51 million $0.61 13.66

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Country Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66% Cross Country Healthcare 3.67% 4.43% 2.28%

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kelly Services and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 6 3 0 2.33

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cross Country Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

