Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $804,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 145,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.72.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

