Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,354,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,170,000 after purchasing an additional 784,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 107.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 256.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,450,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other Entergy news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 10,033 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $872,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 7,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,927,766. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

