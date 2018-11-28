CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 151.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

