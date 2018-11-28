Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Improvement Fund has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Crypto Improvement Fund Profile

Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 210,396,395 coins. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crypto Improvement Fund is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io.

Crypto Improvement Fund Coin Trading

Crypto Improvement Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Improvement Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

