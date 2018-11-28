Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Cthulhu Offerings has a market cap of $10,721.00 and $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the US dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.02387400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00127339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00196381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.08831645 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

