Cubic (CUB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 71,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 233,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

See Also: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.