Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.71 per share, with a total value of $5,060,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-cfr-to-issue-0-67-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.